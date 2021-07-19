AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,662 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $28,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

