AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernadette M. Taylor sold 2,348 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $40,033.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $590,836. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

