AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.63 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 790,063 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

