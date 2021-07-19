AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 125.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

