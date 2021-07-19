AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of O-I Glass worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.05 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

