Arcblock Price Tops $0.0862 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $8.50 million and $3.26 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.