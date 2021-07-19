Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 444.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.