Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

