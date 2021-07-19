Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 238.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,753 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,445 shares of company stock valued at $605,701. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

