Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.73. 100,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,445 shares of company stock worth $605,701. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

