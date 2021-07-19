Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $23.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

