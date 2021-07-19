Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AZMCF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,953. Arizona Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arizona Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

