ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 56.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $113.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

