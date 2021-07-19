Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Gaines Wehrle Sells 3,000 Shares

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $130,080.00.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

