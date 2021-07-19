Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 213,423 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $930.76 million, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

