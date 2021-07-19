Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 1,061.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,409 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in D8 were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D8 by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of D8 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in D8 by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEH opened at $9.94 on Monday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

