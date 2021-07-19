Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,600 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

GSBC stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $709.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

