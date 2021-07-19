Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.01% of BlueLinx worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXC opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,518,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 over the last 90 days. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

