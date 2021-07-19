Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,943 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $36.46 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.45.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

