Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 11,800 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lydall were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDL opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 3.10. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

