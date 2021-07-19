Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 21,914 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $114.51 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

