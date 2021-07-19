Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of First Foundation worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $22.05 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,567 shares of company stock valued at $652,176 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

