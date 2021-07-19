Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 274,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.