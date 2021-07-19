Arweave Hits Market Cap of $273.84 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $8.20 or 0.00026556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $273.84 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

