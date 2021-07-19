Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Up 12.5%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 184,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 137,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.