ASD (BTMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $272.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00743756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.