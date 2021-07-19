ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,267 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ASE Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ASE Technology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 466,114 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

