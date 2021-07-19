Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.98

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

