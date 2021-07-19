Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aspen Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,120,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

