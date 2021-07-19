Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,900 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

ASPU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,775. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 505,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

