Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.32 ($20.38).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.