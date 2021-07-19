Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

