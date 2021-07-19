AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Cut to $63.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

AZN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

