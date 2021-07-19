Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Asure Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.18. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Asure Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

