ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.31.

ACO.X has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get ATCO alerts:

In other ATCO news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.69. 47,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.