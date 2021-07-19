ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

ATIP stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

