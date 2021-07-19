Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) versus Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Financial Contrast

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Atkore has a consensus price target of $72.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Atkore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Atkore $1.77 billion 1.82 $152.30 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92%

Summary

Atkore beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

