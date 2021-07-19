Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ATLKY stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.08.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

