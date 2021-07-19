Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.50.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $260.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

