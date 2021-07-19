AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,774. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,656. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

