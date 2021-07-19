AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

