AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,525.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,595 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 130,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. 196,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,826,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.49 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

