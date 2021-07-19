AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

AudioCodes stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 20.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,831 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

