Automata Network (ATA) Hits Market Cap of $67.96 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $67.96 million and $15.73 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00145653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,922.66 or 0.99842522 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.