AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.30 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.30, RTT News reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AN stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.87. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $107.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

