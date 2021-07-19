AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Brokerages expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.35 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.