AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,059 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 7.71% of AVITA Medical worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,690 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $5,550,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

RCEL traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,557. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

