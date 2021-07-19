Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 467 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).
Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.29. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
