Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 467 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 26th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.29. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

