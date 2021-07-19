Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 260,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,000. Fortive accounts for about 4.8% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fortive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,433,287 shares of company stock worth $103,485,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.