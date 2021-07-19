Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter.

AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$887.11 million and a P/E ratio of -392.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.57.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

